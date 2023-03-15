Man indicted on more than 2 dozen pandering charges involving minors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man has been indicted on more than two dozen pandering charges involving minors.

According to the indictment handed down by the Meigs County Grand Jury, Logan M. Grate, 29, of Tuppers Plains, has been indicted with 29 counts of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor or Impaired Person, all felonies of the fourth degree.

Judge Dean Evans has been assigned to the case.

The Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case. The Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is comprised of fifteen law enforcement agencies including the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and the Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The case will now move forward in the Meigs County Common Pleas Court.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.