McConnelsville man sentenced for pandering obscenities involving a minor

Charles Daniel was sentenced in Morgan County, Ohio.
Charles Daniel was sentenced in Morgan County, Ohio.(wtap)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP)- Daniel Charles was sentenced after pleading guilty on 3 different cases that consisted of one case of (10) counts of 2nd degree felony pandering obscenities involving a minor.

A second case of (10) counts of 4th degree Felony Pandering Obscenities involving a Minor and a third case of (1) count of Compelling Prostitution, a Felony of the 3rd degree.

On the first case of 10 - Felony 2′s he received a sentence of 5 years to 7.5 years on each charge to be run concurrently (together) with each other. The second case of 10 - Felony 4′s, he received 12 months definite for each charge, to be ran concurrently (together) and on the 3rd case of the single Felony 3 he received 2 years definite.

All 3 cases will be run consecutively (one after the other) making Charles’s combined sentence 8 years in a state correctional facility with a 447-day jail time credit given.

