Number of seniors with Alzheimer’s expected to double by 2050

The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.
The number of seniors with Alzheimer's is expected to double by 2050.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Despite some progress, Alzheimer’s disease poses a growing concern in the United States.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the number of Alzheimer’s patients is expected to double by the year 2050, resulting in 13 million people with the affliction.

Health officials said that, although some treatments look promising, many elderly people are still reluctant to talk about cognitive problems with their doctors.

The Alzheimer’s Association said people with memory issues should promptly touch base with a provider.

Officials there also said the national cost for caring for people with dementia-related problems rose to $345 billion in 2023, which is up $24 billion from 2022.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Joseph Long, 54 (left) and Robert Patrick Garcia (right)
Parkersburg P.D. arrests two men for soliciting a minor
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
Last week, crews began pouring concrete for the deck and driving pavement on the eastbound...
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge Reaches Major Construction Milestone
Charles Daniel was sentenced in Morgan County, Ohio.
McConnelsville man sentenced for pandering obscenities involving a minor
Marietta mayoral candidacy denied, candidate challenging the decision
Marietta mayoral candidacy denied, candidate challenging the decision

Latest News

W.Va. DHHR and DEP announce drinking water working group following proposed EPA regulations
W.Va. DHHR and DEP announce drinking water working group following proposed EPA regulations
Stone Carver will visit the Library on Emerson
Library on Emerson will hold stone carving show
Meet the dinosaur that had a record-breaking neck longer than a school bus.
This dinosaur had a neck longer than a school bus
The mugshots provided by Warren County Jail on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Indianola, Iowa,...
Newborn found dead in Iowa ditch; mom, granddad charged
West Virginia American Water still considering buying Wood Co. PSDs
West Virginia American Water still considering buying Wood County public service districts