Obituary: Beatty, Jean Yvonne

Jean Yvonne Beatty
Jean Yvonne Beatty(None)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jean Yvonne Beatty, 83, of Parkersburg died March 12, 2023 WVU Medicine.  She was born in Lochlynn, Maryland a daughter of the late Robert and Alma (VanHorn) Ford.

She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and worked at Shoney’s for almost thirty years.

She is survived by four children Gene Beatty, Jr. of Parkersburg, Lisa Beatty of Parkersburg, Jeff Beatty (Kathy) of Mineral Wells, and Randy Beatty (Tammy) of Leachtown, WV; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and a sister Dolores Wheeler.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gene Beatty, Sr; a daughter Dietra Beatty; and two brothers Creston and James Ford.

A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church at a later date.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Joseph Long, 54 (left) and Robert Patrick Garcia (right)
Parkersburg P.D. arrests two men for soliciting a minor
Last week, crews began pouring concrete for the deck and driving pavement on the eastbound...
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge Reaches Major Construction Milestone
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
A man is filing a lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings claiming its "Boneless Wings" are actually...
Man files lawsuit against Buffalo Wild Wings, claims ‘boneless wings’ are actually nuggets
Charles Daniel was sentenced in Morgan County, Ohio.
McConnelsville man sentenced for pandering obscenities involving a minor

Latest News

Ronald Lee Smith
Obituary: Smith, Ronald Lee
J Carl Radcliffe
Obituary: Radcliffe, J Carl
David R. Yoho
Obituary: Yoho, David R.
Dolores “Aunt Dee” Carder Hays
Obituary: Hays, Dolores “Aunt Dee” Carder