Obituary: Beatty, Jean Yvonne

Jean Yvonne Beatty, 83, of Parkersburg died March 12, 2023 WVU Medicine. She was born in Lochlynn, Maryland a daughter of the late Robert and Alma (VanHorn) Ford.

She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church and worked at Shoney’s for almost thirty years.

She is survived by four children Gene Beatty, Jr. of Parkersburg, Lisa Beatty of Parkersburg, Jeff Beatty (Kathy) of Mineral Wells, and Randy Beatty (Tammy) of Leachtown, WV; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; and a sister Dolores Wheeler.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Gene Beatty, Sr; a daughter Dietra Beatty; and two brothers Creston and James Ford.

A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church at a later date. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

