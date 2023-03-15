Obituary: Hays, Dolores “Aunt Dee” Carder

Dolores “Aunt Dee” Carder Hays, 87, of Newport, OH received her angel wings on March 13, 2023.

She was born August 15, 1935, in New Matamoras OH, a daughter of the late Harry and Martha Taylor Carder. She was a 1954 Graduate of Stover High School and a member of the First Baptist Church in New Matamoras. Dee’s favorite thing was spending time with family.

Dee is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Robert Hays; daughter Emily Hays-Miller (Chris); sister, Janis Carder Pickering (Reggie); nieces Peggy Walser (Don), Kimberly Payne (Hal), Marnie Harrell (Roger), Jana Bauman (Brian); nephews Michael Edwards and John Smith; many great-nieces and nephews including Kaylei, Michael and Sophie and several cousins.

In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by her son, Aarron; sister Anna Kathryn Edwards; nieces Linda Riggs, Jeanne Strickland; and nephews William Edwards and David Edwards.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Marietta Hospice, the Strecker Cancer Center, and especially to Dr. Cawley.

Graveside services will be held at a later date with the Reverend John Felton officiating.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

