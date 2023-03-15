Obituary: Kuhn, Charles Lynn

Charles Lynn Kuhn
Charles Lynn Kuhn(None)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Charles Lynn Kuhn, 72, of Parkersburg passed away November 28, 2022 at his residence.

He was born December 29, 1949 in Harrisville, WV, a son of the late Kenneth and Freda Bond Kuhn. He was a graduate of Harrisville High School and Glenville State College. He served in the Army National Guard. Charles was a teacher in the Wood County Schools and retired from Criss School.

Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Hoff Kuhn; a daughter, Amanda Barnett (Joe Cross) of Pennsboro, WV; two sons, John Kuhn (Leslie) of Pomeroy, Ohio and Mark Kuhn of Parkersburg; two sisters, Marietta Kuhn of Clarksburg, WV and Linda Laird of Harrisville; three grandchildren, Emma Barnett, Avery Taylor and Eli Cunningham; a nephew, Carey; and a niece, Kendra.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Pete Kuhn.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 19, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg with Ken Heaney officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 18, 2023 at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kuhn family.

