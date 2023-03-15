Obituary: Radcliffe, J Carl

J Carl Radcliffe died at his home in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Shirley R. Radcliffe. Born in Lancaster County Pennsylvania on March 24, 1935, he was the son of the late Warren Kurtz and Mary Hank Radcliffe.

Carl attended Lebanon High School and graduated from Lebanon Valley College in 1957 with a degree in chemistry. He was retired from the former American Cyanamid Company at Willow Island, WV.

He and his wife loved to travel and took birding trips, including to Trinidad, Tobago, Belize, and Costa Rica. He was a SCUBA diver and went to Bonaire many times on dive trips with the Parkersburg Dive Shop. He had his private pilot’s license and was a member of a flying club at the Parkersburg airport. Carl built and flew a Kolb ultralight airplane.

He volunteered for almost 20 years at the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge. He assisted the refuge with its wildlife surveys on the Ohio River. At the refuge he did everything from operating boats, to filling scuba tanks, to planting trees. He was also a long-time member of the Mountwood Bird Club.

Carl is survived by his two children, Richard Carl Radcliffe (Kelly Gates) of Williamstown, WV and Cathy Jo Radcliffe of Lansdale, PA. He is also survived by his brother Paul Radcliffe (Salinda) of Robesonia, PA, many nieces and nephews, and birding and Wildlife Refuge friends. He was preceded in death by one sister and two brothers, Esther R. Nissley, Warren Kurtz Radcliffe, Jr, and Allen L Radcliffe.

Our family would like to say a special thank you to the staff of Der Dog Haus Restaurant for taking such good care of Carl and Shirley during all the meals they shared there. Der Dog Haus was their favorite place to dine, and they felt a special friendship with the folks there.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Radcliffe family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.