Obituary: Smith, Ronald Lee

Ronald Lee Smith, 87, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 5, 1935 in Baltimore, Maryland to Encil E. and Dorothy E. Mylin Smith.

Ron was a 1954 graduate of Lowell High School and received his Bachelors of Science in Commercial Science from South Eastern University in Washington D.C. in 1958. After high school, he worked for the FBI and then became a special agent after his military service. He served his country in the U.S. Army, 3rd Armored Division, stationed in Germany, where he was an Honor Soldier. Ron was selected as an outstanding citizen soldier with the 3rd Armored Division. He retired in 1993 from GE Plastics/BW Chemicals, working as the manager of general accounting and later as a Technical Sales Rep. Ron was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, loved making rosaries and served on the Board of Directors for the Becky Thatcher, where he was also Treasurer and President.

He is survived by his wife, Minnie Benson Smith, whom he married on August 5, 1961; three children, Phil Smith (Dorothy), Paul Smith (Susan) and Audrea Lehman (Scott); eight grandchildren, Claire Smith, Kaitlynn Ashby (Dan), Hannah Jarman (Tanner), Alec Smith, Adeline Smith, Sam Lehman, Mary Kate Lehman and Rachel Lehman; one great grandson, Zander Ashby; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dorothy Marie Huck.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, with The Rev. David Gaydosik celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors observed. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Rosary recited at 4 p.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Smith family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

