Obituary: Yoho, David R.

David R. Yoho
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, March 12, 2023 David R. Yoho went home to be with the Lord. He was born August 6, 1952 in Parkersburg, WV.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kimberly Yoho; a brother Steve (Debbie) Yoho; two children Sean Yoho (Jessica Bonnell) and Rachael (David) Bailey; three grandchildren, Cortney (Nick) Schmahl, Kaci Sees, Taylar Yoho; and three great grandchildren.

Dave is preceded in death by his mother and step-father Irene and William (Bill) Stanley, and Father, Earl “Doc” Yoho.

Dave retired from Ames Plant #2 after 30 years of employment, he then worked at Woodcraft Warehouse. He was a proud US Navy Vietnam veteran, a loving husband, great friend, dependable co-worker and devoted family member. He will most certainly be remembered for his sense of humor and love of animals. His hobbies included skydiving, listening to music, writing poetry, watching sports, and spoiling his beloved pets.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Officiating will be Tammy Burton, Chaplin with Cowboys for Christ. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will take place 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.

The family would like to invite close friends and family to a meal after services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Humane Society of Parkersburg in memory of Dave.

