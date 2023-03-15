Ohio Valley University transcripts issue may be resolved soon

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The transcripts issue with former Ohio Valley University students may find a resolution.

The federal motion has passed on the transcripts with no objections — according to the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Northern District of West Virginia — and is currently awaiting a final signature from the federal judge. Transcripts could be mailed to former students in a matter of days or weeks.

Former students — such as Ohio Valley University 2018 graduate, Kate Davis — says this is a big step in those being able to continue their education, professional career and even getting into the military.

“This is huge. Every single day we have heard stories from students who can’t get into the military. They’re losing housing, job opportunities because of this,” says Davis. “And for the chance to have closure and to have what everyone worked so hard for, it’s just opening up huge doors and opportunities for education that they worked so hard for in the first place.”

Davis says she would like to thank the former students, former OVU faculty and staff who volunteered their own time and Mike Johnson who had the backup copies of the digital transcripts.

As of this time, a permanent home for the transcripts is being secured and there’s not a definite timeline. But several entities are collaborating to make this possible.

If you would like to file a NEW request for a transcript and haven’t done it before, email OVUtrust@gmail.com

Any new requests must include: Name, graduation date (if applicable), years at the school, major, address.

