Ohio Valley University transcripts issue may be resolved soon

After a federal motion passed on the transcription with no objections, former OVU students are close to getting their official transcripts.
After a federal motion passed on the transcription with no objections, former OVU students are close to getting their official transcripts.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The transcripts issue with former Ohio Valley University students may find a resolution.

The federal motion has passed on the transcripts with no objections — according to the United States Bankruptcy Court of the Northern District of West Virginia — and is currently awaiting a final signature from the federal judge. Transcripts could be mailed to former students in a matter of days or weeks.

Former students — such as Ohio Valley University 2018 graduate, Kate Davis — says this is a big step in those being able to continue their education, professional career and even getting into the military.

“This is huge. Every single day we have heard stories from students who can’t get into the military. They’re losing housing, job opportunities because of this,” says Davis. “And for the chance to have closure and to have what everyone worked so hard for, it’s just opening up huge doors and opportunities for education that they worked so hard for in the first place.”

Davis says she would like to thank the former students, former OVU faculty and staff who volunteered their own time and Mike Johnson who had the backup copies of the digital transcripts.

As of this time, a permanent home for the transcripts is being secured and there’s not a definite timeline. But several entities are collaborating to make this possible.

If you would like to file a NEW request for a transcript and haven’t done it before, email OVUtrust@gmail.com

Any new requests must include: Name, graduation date (if applicable), years at the school, major, address.

Previous coverage of this story is below:

UPDATE: Ohio Valley University is shutting down

Ohio Valley University files for chapter 7 bankruptcy

Former Ohio Valley University students having trouble getting transcripts from school

Former Ohio Valley University students come together to find answers on transcripts issue

Ohio Valley University essential staff looking into alternatives to help former students

Ohio Valley University transcript copies saved by local I.T. specialist, waiting to distribute

Motion approved to transfer transcripts to OVU Trust

Former OVU students need to mail requests to Windup Trust Legal Counsel

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Joseph Long, 54 (left) and Robert Patrick Garcia (right)
Parkersburg P.D. arrests two men for soliciting a minor
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
Last week, crews began pouring concrete for the deck and driving pavement on the eastbound...
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge Reaches Major Construction Milestone
Charles Daniel was sentenced in Morgan County, Ohio.
McConnelsville man sentenced for pandering obscenities involving a minor
Marietta mayoral candidacy denied, candidate challenging the decision
Marietta mayoral candidacy denied, candidate challenging the decision

Latest News

W.Va. DHHR and DEP announce drinking water working group following proposed EPA regulations
W.Va. DHHR and DEP announce drinking water working group following proposed EPA regulations
Stone Carver will visit the Library on Emerson
Library on Emerson will hold stone carving show
West Virginia American Water still considering buying Wood Co. PSDs
West Virginia American Water still considering buying Wood County public service districts
After a federal motion passed on the transcription with no objections, former OVU students are...
Ohio Valley University transcripts issue may be resolved soon