Parkersburg Art Center Showcases Warren Local High School Artists

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Art Center is showcasing artwork from local high school students...

Warren Local High School (WLHS) students created paintings, drawings, art pieces made from recycled materials and much more for their exhibit.

Former WLHS art teachers, Sylvia and Sandra Young, also have paintings available for viewing.

The exhibits are a great way to view the art work and support the WLHS art department according to Receptions Manager Laurél Slone.

“We have grades 9 through 12 in the main gallery and then we have the Young Sisters artwork displayed in the south gallery. That art work will be for sale on March 25th from 10 am to 5 pm. Proceeds will go to benefit the Warren High School Art Department,” said Slone.

To view the art exhibit visit the Parkersburg Art Center any time from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday until March 25th.

