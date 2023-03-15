Parkersburg Art Center Showcases Warren Local High School Artists

Artwork by students from Warren Local High School
Artwork by students from Warren Local High School(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Art Center is showcasing artwork from local high school students...

Warren Local High School (WLHS) students created paintings, drawings, art pieces made from recycled materials and much more for their exhibit.

Former WLHS art teachers, Sylvia and Sandra Young, also have paintings available for viewing.

The exhibits are a great way to view the art work and support the WLHS art department according to Receptions Manager Laurél Slone.

“We have grades 9 through 12 in the main gallery and then we have the Young Sisters artwork displayed in the south gallery. That art work will be for sale on March 25th from 10 am to 5 pm. Proceeds will go to benefit the Warren High School Art Department,” said Slone.

To view the art exhibit visit the Parkersburg Art Center any time from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday until March 25th.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Joseph Long, 54 (left) and Robert Patrick Garcia (right)
Parkersburg P.D. arrests two men for soliciting a minor
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
Last week, crews began pouring concrete for the deck and driving pavement on the eastbound...
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge Reaches Major Construction Milestone
Charles Daniel was sentenced in Morgan County, Ohio.
McConnelsville man sentenced for pandering obscenities involving a minor
Marietta mayoral candidacy denied, candidate challenging the decision
Marietta mayoral candidacy denied, candidate challenging the decision

Latest News

Mudslide on Dupont road
A portion of Dupont Road will be closed next week
Body found in Kanawha River identified
Body found in Kanawha River identified
Rollover crash on I-77
Jeep rollover on I-77 led to temporary lane closure, now reopen
Man indicted on more than 2 dozen pandering charges involving minors