A portion of Dupont Road will be closed next week

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A portion of Dupont Road will be closed starting Monday to remove a rockslide.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) a half mile stretch of Dupont Road will be closed near Wood County Route 11, New England Ridge Road.

The closure will start Monday March 20th and be between the hours of 7:30 am and 5 pm.

The WVDOH expects the work to be finished Friday Marching 24th weather permitting.

The detour will have drivers use WV 68 during the day.

