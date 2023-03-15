Student Achiever: Jacob Ferrier

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Jacob Ferrier is a member of Belpre High School’s basketball and golf teams, but his most impressive statistic may be his grade point average.

“I have a 4.0 GPA but I just hate failing,” Ferrier said. “Failure is not an option for me. I always want to succeed. So I think furthering more in to sports, I pushed that into academics and I just never gave up on academics and just wanted to succeed.”

Jacob credits his brothers as his inspiration to be a student athlete, however; others also contributed to his path in sports.

“My middle brother used to play basketball and golf every now and then, but he really didn’t. It was actually a neighbor of mine that got me into golf.”

After graduation, Jacob Ferrier plans to enroll in Washington County Career Center for the Instrumentation & Electricity program.

Trade school isn’t the traditional route for a 4.0 student, but Jacob says he is pursuing a high-paying, in-demand career without the financial burden of a 4-year college.

“I just seen the higher pay,” he said. “A couple of friends of mine make good money. They say they enjoy their job so I figured it would be a good career to go in. They also said that you can retire in that career.

A staff member at Belpre High School advised that Jacob Ferrier is the type of student that inspires everyone around him.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.