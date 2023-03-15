Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Caldwell man for sexual battery

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Caldwell who they say admitted to committing sexual assault.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Holden Bates at his home in Caldwell on March 13th.

The sheriff’s office began the investigation into the sexual assault on a woman on March 7th and met with the victim on March 10th.

The victim says bates on two separate occasions had sexual contact with her without her consent.

Bates ultimately admitted to the sexual activity with the victim on both occasions.

Bates was arrested and charged with sexual battery and was transported to the Washington Co. Jail for processing.

Bates appeared in Marietta Municipal Court on March 14th and was released late on a P.R. bond.

