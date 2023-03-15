Winners of Big Buck Photo Contest announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The administration of Gov. Jim Justice (R - W.Va.) on March 15 recognized the winners of the 2022 Big Buck Photo Contest.

The contest is an effort to draw attention to the sport spearheaded by the governor and organized by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Blake Burner of Mineral Wells and Cole Owens of Waverly were among the winners in the children’s division. Both will receive a lifetime West Virginia Hunting License.

Vanessa Dillon of Parkersburg was one of the five winners in the adult division and will be able to choose either a lifetime hunting license or a two-night stay in a West Virginia State Park as her prize.

The complete list of winners is below. The winning photos can be viewed here.

Youth Division Winners

Hadley Allen — Charleston, W.Va

Olivia Barker — Thornton, W.Va

Kyla Bibey — Dennison, Ohio

Courtney Burgess — Walton, W.Va

Blake Burner — Mineral Wells, W.Va

Eli Currence — Elkins, W.Va

Donovan Dameron — Cyclone, W.Va

Landon Hartshorn — Shock, W.Va

Dillon Jones — Charleston, W.Va

Bella Kesterson — Franklin, W.Va

Paige King — Lancaster, Md.

Jonah Marcum — Chapmanville, W.Va

Rylee Martin — Sutton, W.Va

Carter McCloud — Ravenswood, W.Va

Cole Owens — Waverly, W.Va

Brayden Reese — Scott Depot, W.Va

Brayden Seago — Sisterville, W.Va

Samuel Shomo — Junior, W.Va

Carter Stover — Summersville, W.Va

Slade Terral — Bob White, W.Va

Adult Division Winners

Stephen Booth — Buffalo, W.Va

Vanessa Dillon — Parkersburg, W.Va

Kevin Korzun — Romney, W.Va

Madeline Nelson — Marlinton, W.Va

Jordon Peterson — Youngstown, Ohio

