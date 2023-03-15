Wood County Schools get $10,000 check for classroom projects

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Optimum presented Wood County Schools with a $10,000 check at Tuesday night’s board of education meeting.

That money will fund 22 classroom projects.

One of those projects teaches students with disabilities life skills, another is an intro to lego robotics, while another is an entrepreneurship lab. Those are just some examples.

Optimum’s Bethan Simmons with marketing engagement said, “It’s just really about setting the students up for their best education and obviously their future success.”

Optimum partnered with a non-profit called DonorsChoose for this.

