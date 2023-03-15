W.Va. DHHR and DEP announce drinking water working group following proposed EPA regulations

W.Va. DHHR and DEP announce drinking water working group following proposed EPA regulations
W.Va. DHHR and DEP announce drinking water working group following proposed EPA regulations(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Following the announcement on March 14 of newly proposed PFAS regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency, DHHR and DEP have announced the formation of a new working group to develop plans to treat drinking water for two so called “forever chemicals,” PFOA and PFOS.

The group will collaborate with public water systems in the state to develop treatment plans to help remove the potentially carcinogenic chemicals from drinking water.

During an administrative briefing earlier today, state health officer Dr. Matt Christiansen said he expects the new proposed EPA regulations to be within reach for the state. ““We believe that these proposed maximum contaminant levels for PFAS are achievable for the majority of our water systems here in West Virginia,” Christiansen said. “Some public water systems will need to install some new level of additional treatment or mitigation for these chemicals, but we will continue to reach out to them, be in communication with those systems, and support them in their efforts to protect public health in West Virginia and ensure a healthy water supply throughout the state.”

West Virginia also recently received $18.9 million from the EPA to help treat drinking water.

A release from DHHR said the agency will coordinate with communities impacted by contamination to administer those funds.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Joseph Long, 54 (left) and Robert Patrick Garcia (right)
Parkersburg P.D. arrests two men for soliciting a minor
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
Last week, crews began pouring concrete for the deck and driving pavement on the eastbound...
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge Reaches Major Construction Milestone
Rollover crash on I-77
Jeep rollover on I-77 led to temporary lane closure, now reopen
Man indicted on more than 2 dozen pandering charges involving minors

Latest News

Fire generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Parkersburg
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
Police lights
One person in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Parkersburg
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Caldwell who they say admitted to...
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Caldwell man for sexual battery
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Caldwell man for sexual battery
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Caldwell man for sexual battery