Annual River City Blues Festival is this Weekend

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The annual River City Blues Festival will be going on this weekend.

The Blues, Jazz, and Folk Music Society of Marietta Ohio is hosting the 30th annual River City Blues Festival.

Activities will take place at the Lafayette Hotel, and start at 5 pm Friday and 12:30 pm on Saturday.

Groups that will be preforming include High Schools that Rock, Mississippi Heat, Ghost Town Blues Band, and many more.

For more information you can visit Blues, Jazz, and Folk Music - website.

