Arts and entertainment events happening March 16th-19th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, March 16th

  • Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge 925 Market St Parkersburg
  • Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Warren Local HS Art Exhibit/ Sylvia and Sandra Young Painting Sale 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Diabetes Plate Cooking Class: Pecan Crusted Chicken 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Free Play at the Library! 1:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Afterschool Library Youth Club (A.L.Y.) grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • An Evening With Ron Teska, Stone Carver 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • The Addams Family Play 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg High School

Friday, March 17th

  • Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Warren Local HS Art Exhibit/ Sylvia and Sandra Young Painting Sale 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Board Games at Williamstown Library- grades 4-8 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ W’town Public Library
  • Haunted Tours at the Blennerhassett Hotel 6:00pm - 7:30pm
  • St. Patrick’s Day Bash! 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
  • The Jesse De Barr- Stevens Trio 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30am @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • The Addams Family Play 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg High School
  • Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • River Cities Blues Festival 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Shallowside with the Failsafe 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, March 18th

  • Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
  • First Ever Appalachian Paracon
  • Art-O- Rama 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Free Play at the Library! 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Warren Local HS Art Exhibit/ Sylvia and Sandra Young Painting Sale 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Watercolor Animals 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • River Cities Blues Festival 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Spring Fling at Artbeat Studio! 5:00pm - 8:00pm
  • @ Artbeat Studio 317 E. 8th St Parkersburg WV
  • Spring Fling! 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV
  • Dinner and Piano with Kimberly Vineyard 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • The Addams Family Play 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg High School
  • Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Debby Boone at the Smoot Theatre 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
  • JUMP- America’s Van Halen Experience 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • 90s Rockfest featuring Lounge Fly and Best of Foo 9:00pm - 11:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, March 19th

  • Sunday Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • The Addams Family Play 2:30pm - 4:30pm @ Parkersburg High School
  • Broadway Bound 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

