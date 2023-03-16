Arts and entertainment events happening March 16th-19th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, March 16th
- Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge 925 Market St Parkersburg
- Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Warren Local HS Art Exhibit/ Sylvia and Sandra Young Painting Sale 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Diabetes Plate Cooking Class: Pecan Crusted Chicken 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Free Play at the Library! 1:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Afterschool Library Youth Club (A.L.Y.) grades 5-12 2:45pm - 4:00pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- An Evening With Ron Teska, Stone Carver 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- The Addams Family Play 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg High School
Friday, March 17th
- Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Warren Local HS Art Exhibit/ Sylvia and Sandra Young Painting Sale 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Board Games at Williamstown Library- grades 4-8 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ W’town Public Library
- Haunted Tours at the Blennerhassett Hotel 6:00pm - 7:30pm
- St. Patrick’s Day Bash! 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
- The Jesse De Barr- Stevens Trio 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30am @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- The Addams Family Play 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg High School
- Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- River Cities Blues Festival 8:00pm - 11:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Shallowside with the Failsafe 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, March 18th
- Artist Display by Penny Channell @ WesBanco
- First Ever Appalachian Paracon
- Art-O- Rama 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Free Play at the Library! 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Warren Local HS Art Exhibit/ Sylvia and Sandra Young Painting Sale 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Watercolor Animals 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- River Cities Blues Festival 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Spring Fling at Artbeat Studio! 5:00pm - 8:00pm
- @ Artbeat Studio 317 E. 8th St Parkersburg WV
- Spring Fling! 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ Market Street- Downtown Parkersburg WV
- Dinner and Piano with Kimberly Vineyard 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- The Addams Family Play 7:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg High School
- Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Debby Boone at the Smoot Theatre 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
- JUMP- America’s Van Halen Experience 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- 90s Rockfest featuring Lounge Fly and Best of Foo 9:00pm - 11:30pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, March 19th
- Sunday Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time 2:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- The Addams Family Play 2:30pm - 4:30pm @ Parkersburg High School
- Broadway Bound 3:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
