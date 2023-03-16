Artsbridge held their Very Spectacular Art Festival Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Artsbridge held their annual Very Spectacular Art (VSA) Festival at Discovery World Tuesday.

The VSA allowed students with special needs to have a fun day at Discovery World on Market before it opens to the public.

Over 250 students from Washington, Wood, Ritchie, and surrounding counties came together for a fun filled day of STEAM.

It was a great day for all in attendance according to Artsbridge Executive Director Lyndsay Dennis.

“Seeing their faces light up when they walked in, it was probably the best part of the day. We had several groups come in, so we kept getting to see their faces go ‘Oh my goodness, we get to do this today?’. Also just hearing them run around, giggle and laugh, and shout for each other. It was just a really rewarding day,” said Dennis.

The event would not have been possible without the support from the PM Company’s Spirit of Giving Grant and many other organizations and companies around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.