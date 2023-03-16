Crews respond to structure fire in Parkersburg

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1100 block of 24th Street Wednesday evening.

Dispatch says the call came in around 6:47 p.m., and as of 8:00 p.m. crews were still on scene.

Parkersburg Fire Department, St. Josephs Ambulance Service, and Parkersburg Police Department responded to the scene.

That is all the information provided at this time. WTAP will update as more becomes available

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Todd Joseph Long, 54 (left) and Robert Patrick Garcia (right)
Parkersburg P.D. arrests two men for soliciting a minor
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
Last week, crews began pouring concrete for the deck and driving pavement on the eastbound...
Parkersburg Memorial Bridge Reaches Major Construction Milestone
Rollover crash on I-77
Jeep rollover on I-77 led to temporary lane closure, now reopen
Man indicted on more than 2 dozen pandering charges involving minors

Latest News

Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
Police lights
One person in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Parkersburg
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Caldwell who they say admitted to...
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Caldwell man for sexual battery
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Caldwell man for sexual battery
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests Caldwell man for sexual battery