The Family Crisis Intervention Center receives $8,500 donation from Parkersburg Elks Lodge #198

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Family Crisis Intervention Center was presented a check Thursday morning from the Parkersburg Elks Lodge #198.

The check was worth a total of $8,500.

The Family Crisis Intervention Center is a non-profit organization, which is one of 14 licensed domestic violence programs in the state of West Virginia and a recognized rape crisis centers.

The crisis center covers eight counties in the area providing support services to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking and stalking.

Emily Larkins, the Executive Director of The Family Crisis Intervention Center, shared her appreciation for receiving the donation.

”We are ecstatic to receive funding like this especially from a local community supporter. We have never been selected by the Elks to receive funding like this. So we are extremely appreciative and excited to be able to put it to use,” Larkins said.

The Family Crisis Intervention Center’s services are free and available 24 hours a day seven days a week.

The center does serve men, women, and children within the community who identify as a victim or survivor of domestic violence, sexual violence, human trafficking or stalking.

