Marietta’s River Trail should be back open by June

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Construction to fix a section of Marietta’s River Trail (also known as the Duck Creek Trail) started in November.

WTAP checked in with City Engineer Bob Heady to see where the project’s at.

A section of the River Trail collapsed in June of 2020, less than a year after it opened in October of 2019. It’s been closed ever since. Heady said workers are about one-third of the way into the main part of construction.

The significance of this trail goes deeper than a simple walk in the park.

Heady said, “We definitely see it as a crucial lane for pedestrians and bicyclists to get out to the east side of town across Duck Creek. I think that was the whole conception of the project to begin with - the original project before the wall failed because route seven at the interstate interchange is not a good place for pedestrians or bicyclists.”

Heady said crews are currently working on the retaining wall, which is what failed, messing up the trail. The wall’s design has since been adjusted.

This section of the River Trail should be open by June 1st of this year, according to Heady.

