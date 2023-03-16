Obituary: Arnold, Patricia Ann

Our beloved Mother, Patricia Ann Arnold (Pat), 80, of Washington, WV, sadly passed away on March 12, 2023. She was a wonderful mother who was always there when we needed her.

She was born September 1, 1942 in Point Pleasant WV. Pat was a retired Home Health Care Provider. She loved crocheting, playing Bingo, her dog Rosie, and spending time with family and friends.

Pat is survived by her seven children, Tammy Mercado (Dave Senn), Debbie Dowler, Shelia Southall, Pauline Cline (Larry McCloy), Jack Barker, Mike Barker (Marie Barker), and James Arnold (Becky Arnold); a multitude of Grandchildren, Great Grandchild, and Great-Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Paul E. Arnold, her parents Martha J Mettler and Marvin “Buck” Talbott; sisters Barbara Sharp and Jeanie Talbott; brother Marvin Talbott Jr and sons Stanley Barker and Steven Brunty.

Graveside services will be held at Riverview Cemetery at a future date arranged by the family.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.