Obituary: Constable, Virgil W. “Bill”

Virgil W. “Bill” Constable, 91, of Marietta passed away at 9:28 pm. Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at his home. He was born February 7, 1932 in Macksburg, OH a son of Ethel Coughenaur.

He had been employed at Broughton Dairy, was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force and a member of VFW Post 5108.

On May 23, 2020, he married Shelia Daniels Shaffer who survives with 3 children: John Constable, Beth (Jessie) Clark and Lorna (Kevin) Johnson all of Marietta, 3 step children and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Jigger Coughenaur and sister Ruth Vandall. He was preceded in death by a brother and 2 sisters.

At his request, he will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at VFW Post 5108 from 2 until 4 on Sunday, April 16, 2023. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

