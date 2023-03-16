Obituary: Hart, Catherine Sue

Catherine Sue Hart, 68 of Marietta passed away March 15, 2023 at the Arbors of Marietta.

She was born in Parkersburg the daughter of the late Roy D. and Martha Iona McHewitt Elliott.

She enjoyed camping in the mountains of WV. and was an avid animal lover especially dogs and cats. Most of all she loved her family and absolutely adored her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Michael Sloan (Michelle) of TN. Rodney Sloan (Toni) of OH. Misty Hart of OH. and Brooke Godfrey (Bernie) of WV. Several grandchildren. Her siblings, Bob Elliott, Joy Elliott and Anita Daugherty (Bill) and her nephew, David Daugherty.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney D. Hart in 2018, her sister in law, Carolyn Hart and her brother in law, Luther Hart.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Burial will be in the Herndon Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

