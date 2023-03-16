Obituary: Schoolcraft, Leon Keith

Leon Keith Schoolcraft
Leon Keith Schoolcraft(None)
Leon Keith Schoolcraft, 70, of Arnoldsburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2023, at Charleston Area Medical Center-General, following a sudden illness.

He was born on June 30, 1952, in Calhoun County, WV, the son of the late Thurl and Eloise Greathouse Schoolcraft.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years Loretta Sue Duncan Schoolcraft, sons Eric K. Schoolcraft (Sheila) and Shyrick Schoolcraft (Nancy) all of Arnoldsburg, WV; brother Bruce Schoolcraft (Pam Anderson) of Mt. Zion, WV; sister Geneva Nicholson (Randy) of Grantsville, WV; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Bob and Kay Raber of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren Cassie Casner (Dan Graham) of Grantsville, WV; Candace Schoolcraft (Shawn Parsons), Macy Schoolcraft, and Hunter Schoolcraft (Katey Bever) of Arnoldsburg, WV; great-grandchildren Brennah, Bryson, and Breslyn Casner and Aylah Aniayah, Lindsay, and Rosie Parsons; many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother-in-law Mike Duncan and great-granddaughter Peyton Faith Parsons.

He was a family man and loved his wife, two sons, and his grandbabies with all of his heart and soul.  He was a carpenter for over 40 years.  He loved to fish, hunt, and go camping with his family.  He loved to spend the summer days on his front porch.  He also loved his pets.  He loved talking on the phone with his good friends and family.  He will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 1, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Mitch Morgan officiating.  Visitation will be Friday from 6:00-7:30 p.m.  Cremation will follow the service.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

