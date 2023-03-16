One in custody following overnight standoff in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Police Department handled a barricade situation overnight.

According to Captain Aaron Nedeff with the Marietta Police Department they received a call just after 1:30 AM for domestic violence on the 600 block of Montgomery Street.

When Marietta Police Department arrived on scene the suspect identified at Anthony A. Ross, age 42, began to barricade himself in the residence.

The stand off lasted about 2 hours and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team assisted the Marietta Police Department.

Ross is being charged with two counts of domestic violence and one count of obstructing official business.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.