One person in custody following a vehicle pursuit in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to dispatch, a vehicle pursuit is in progress and heading out to Route 2.

Officials say the pursuit began around 7:45 p.m.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says a vehicle was observed driving erratically on the 4100 block of Emerson Ave. traveling northbound. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the subject fled continuing north on Emerson.

Chief Board explained the vehicle turned right on 5 Mile Road, did a U-Turn, and in the process officers lost sight of the vehicle. Minutes later, 911 received a call that a car was in a ditch. Officers involved in the pursuit responded and identified the vehicle as the one in that fled.

One person is in custody. At this time he’s being charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, but may receive additional charges later, according to Chief Board.

Parkersburg Police and The Wood County Sheriff’s Office were engaged in the pursuit, says Dispatch.

WTAP will update as more information becomes available.

