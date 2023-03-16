Parkersburg South advances to State Title Game

South returns to state title game
South returns to state title game(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South boy’s basketball team has punched their ticket to the State Championship game in class AAAA after beating Jefferson 87-66.

It was a high scoring back and forth first quarter before the Patriots defense stepped up and put the hold on Jefferson as Parkersburg South outscored Jefferson 46-22 over the next two quarters.

The Patriots offense was a lot more efficient from the floor in this one as they piled on in the win.

Parkersburg South now advances to a second consecutive state title game in high school boy’s basketball and they will be playing either Huntington or Morgantown.

Parkersburg South played Morgantown in last years basketball championship and Huntinton in this past football season, so a lot of revenge implication on the line for these student athletes.

