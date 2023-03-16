Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Curran was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 or more grams of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on April 27, 2021, Curran obtained a quantity of fentanyl in Columbus, Ohio, which she intended to distribute in the Parkersburg area. On that date, Curran was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by law enforcement officers after it entered Wood County from Ohio. Officers suspected that Curran was hiding controlled substances on her person, and she was transported to the North Central Regional Jail for an X-ray body scan.

While awaiting the body scan, Curran clogged a bathroom toilet when she attempted to flush two plastic bags containing powder. The toilet was taken apart and the bags were recovered. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed one bag contained approximately 56 grams of fentanyl and the other bag contained approximately 28.5 grams of a separate controlled substance. The lab also found Curran’s DNA on one bag, and her fingerprint on the other.

