Still no update on human remains in Mon and Gallia Counties

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Both Monongalia County and Gallia County have reports of human remains being found.

Mon Co. Sheriff’s Office reported human remains being found on February 26th in the Cheat Lake area. And Gallia Co. Sheriff’s Office reported human remains being found on March 11th in Raccoon Township.

Both cases are being examined right now, with Mon County’s sent to the W.Va. State Medical Examiner and Gallia County’s going to the Montgomery Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

No update has been provided on either case at this time.

We will keep you all updated as these stories continue.

