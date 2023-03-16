Williamstown advances to Class AA semifinals after 81-40 victory over Trinity Christian

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The top seeded Williamstown Yellowjackets remain undefeated after their first game in the WVSSAC Boys Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum, after defeating the 8 seed Trinity Christian Warriors 81-40.

Williamstown jumped out to an 11-0 lead and did not look back, holding a 40-22 halftime lead, and outscoring the Warriors 41-18 in the second half.

“For us to get off to a pretty good start, it helped calm some nerves for our guys,” Coach Scott Sauro said of the fast start. “We scored early, got a lead early I thought the kids could relax a little bit and kind of settle in and I thought we did that.”

Sophomore Parker Schramm led the charge for Williamstown on Wednesday night, as he was the only scorer in double digits with 26 points, and was 6 for 11 from three point range.

Williamstown now advances to the semifinals for the second time in three seasons, and they will take on the Fighting Irish of Charleston Catholic. That game tips off on Friday, March 17 at 11:15 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.