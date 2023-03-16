Women’s History Month spotlight: Candy Waite

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - It is Women’s History Month, and we are recognizing women in the Mid-Ohio Valley that lead by example.

The month is set aside to honor women’s contributions in American history.

Locally, Candy Waite is the co-owner and operator of Gospel Mission Food Pantry on Marietta’s west-side. As for who inspires Candy, she looks to her faith.

“I looked in the Bible to Queen Ester and all that she faced,” Waite said. “And I look at Mary Magdalene, what all she went through and how the lord still loved her and used her. Even though we are all sinners, God can take a little nobody and help somebody.”

In Waite’s words, the ministry is a walk by faith and not by sight food pantry, meaning that all you need for assistance is to ask.

She credits her upbringing for playing a major role in her desire to work to help others.

“My daddy was a coal miner,” Waite continued. “We lived in the head of a holler in Kentucky. There was six of us. My mommy stayed home and raised us kids. We learned to live off of the land and live within our means. Daddy worked hard. Mommy worked hard. We worked hard.”

Candy Waite owns and operates Gospel Mission Food Pantry with her husband Jeff.

The pantry is run largely by community donations and is located on Lancaster Street in Marietta.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.