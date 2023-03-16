Wood County Commission discusses budget

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission continued to work on their budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year during their meeting on March 16.

During their meeting, county administrator Marty Seufer walked through the current status of the budget. Some uncertainties linger surrounding the county’s personal property tax revenues.

Due to a mistake in a self-report of personal property values by an unnamed business, earlier numbers overestimated personal property tax revenues for Wood County by about $500,000 The commission is awaiting accurate numbers.

Reflecting on how the county is budgeting for its employees, Commission President Blair Couch said that the commission has always “concentrated on maintaining robust benefits.” Now, he says, they’re onto discussing how they’ll modify pay.

Couch said the commissioners will meet with the county administrator Marty Seufer next Wednesday to nail down the numbers. He said he hopes to have the budget finalized for their regular meeting on March 23.

