WVU-Parkersburg celebrating Women’s History Month with local female leaders

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg will be holding a Women’s History Month celebration in a few weeks.

West Virginia University at Parkersburg will be hosting an event with local female leaders in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Some of the speakers will include executive director of Discovery World on Market, Wendy Shriver, Wood County Schools superintendent, Christie Willis and Wood Co. Economic Development director, Lindsey Piersol.

“It’s always important to show where we’ve been and to see where we’re going. And I believe that it’s already been alluded to that every time we have more success as one generation, it does make it easier on the next generation. So, we hope that what we do as women in the field today makes it easier for our students that are now getting ready to enter into their fields to be able to be more successful,” says WVU-Parkersburg interim president, Dr. Torie Jackson.

Officials with the commuter college say this event will be a great way to highlight not only the women of today, but also women of the past who set the stage others.

“Well I think it’s critical. Because without women like this setting us up for success, the path would’ve been much more difficult for all of us,” says WVU-Parkersburg executive vice president of finance administration, Alice Harris. “So, the goal is for each generation to make it easier for the generations that follow.”

This event will be happening on March 30th at 7 p.m. in the college activities center.

