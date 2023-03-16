Zach Parsons signs with the University of Charleston

By Evan Lasek
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:16 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Zach Parsons, a track and field runner from Parkersburg South High School, has officially signed with the University of Charleston to continue his track and field career at the next level.

After a successful career running with the Patriots as well as being the Parkersburg South Patriot, Zach used his talents to get a college education while playing the sport he loves.

While competing for the Golden Eagles track and field team, Zach also plans to study nursing at the University of Charleston.

