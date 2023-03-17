Community ground search back to being in action March 18th

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The community ground search that was postponed last week for Gretchen Fleming will be tomorrow.

The location of the community ground search to help with the Gretchen Fleming case is being disclosed to the volunteers selected for this search tomorrow.

The search’s organizer, Crissy Lawrentz says that over 170 people reached out to help.

She says, through the advice of Parkersburg police -- including Detective Zimmerman -- the search group size will be limited to 30 people.

“Mainly to try and protect the integrity of this investigation is why we have changed the whole reason for the search. We have downgraded it to a smaller group of people that we can talk to,” says Lawrentz.

Lawrentz says the 30 volunteers selected will be told of the location tonight. If you have any information on the Gretchen Fleming case call Detective Zimmerman at 304-424-1072 or for after hours call 304-424-8444.

