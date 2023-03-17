Marietta officials seek locals’ input for transportation plan at upcoming meeting

The open house will take place next Thursday on March 23rd.
The open house will take place next Thursday on March 23rd.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 17, 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta officials are hosting the first of two public open houses on the active transportation plan they’re working on next week.

According to City Engineer Bob Heady, this plan will serve as a roadmap for non-vehicular transportation projects for the next five or more years. that includes how pedestrians are getting around, how going down the sidewalks is for people with mobility aides, biking, etcetera.

At the meeting you’ll learn about the plan as well as have the floor for questions and giving your input.

“You know, there’s a section of the sidewalk here that we recently just fixed a section along Virginia Street that there were some ladies who were having to go out into the street because they couldn’t traverse the sidewalk so those are things we definitely want to know about. Are there barriers? Are there difficulties?” Heady said.

The open house will take place next Thursday on March 23rd from 6pm to 7:30pm. It will take place at the Marietta armory.

