MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Tucker! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! He joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!

Tucker is two and a half years old. He is an Australian Cattle dog mix.

Tucker weighs 53 pounds and is fairly strong on the leash.

He is a real social butterfly with an outgoing personality. Tucker begins to wag his tail the minute you make eye contact with him, and he adores attention.

If you are looking to adopt Tucker or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website www.hsov.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

