Oldest animal at zoo, Mr. Pickles, becomes first-time father at 90 years old

Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for...
Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for the first time.(Houston Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - The oldest animal at the Houston Zoo is a first-time father.

Officials with the zoo said Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise, has become a proud dad for the first time after three radiated eggs recently hatched.

According to the zoo, Mr. Pickles has been at the zoo for 36 years with his companion, Mrs. Pickles, since 1996.

The new tortoise babies are named Dill, Gherkin and Jalapeno. They will remain behind the scenes until big enough to join their parents.

Zookeepers said the new hatchlings came as a surprise with them spotting Mrs. Pickles laying the eggs during closing time.

According to the zoo staff, they had to move the eggs to a safe spot because the soil isn’t hospitable for Madagascar native tortoises and the eggs were unlikely to hatch on their own.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In custody following standoff in Marietta
One in custody following overnight standoff in Marietta
Cady Smarr, Marietta, Ohio arrested in connection to Wednesday pursuit.
UPDATE: Name released of Marietta man arrested for vehicle pursuit in Parkersburg
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
Two men were arrested in Vienna.
Two men arrested in Vienna during traffic stop
Fire generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Parkersburg

Latest News

National Guardsman critically injured, hit by suspected drunk driver in North Las Vegas
National Guardsman critically injured after hit by suspected drunk driver
Supreme Court to Hear Case on Navajo Nation Water Rights
Supreme Court to Hear Case on Navajo Nation Water Rights
Community ground search back to being in action March 18th
Community ground search back to being in action March 18th
Supreme Court to Hear Case on Navajo Nation Water Rights
The Queen of Clean: Cleaning Cutting Boards
Queen of Clean: Cleaning your cutting board