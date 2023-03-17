Parkersburg mayor signs proclamation for Public Defenders Day

March 18th is proclaimed as Public Defenders Day.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg mayor, Tom Joyce signed a proclamation to make March 18th “Public Defender Day.”

Tomorrow will mark the 60th anniversary of Gideon v. Wainwright. The case was about a man named Clarence Gideon whose conviction without a lawyer was ruled unconstitutional.

This resulted in those who are unable to afford an attorney to have one appointed for them.

Fourth circuit chief public defender, Angela Brunicardi-Doss says that this was a landmark decision for the fundamental right for fair and equal legal counsel.

“We here at the public defender office obviously view that as a very important decision. We believe everyone has that right. And it’s really what gave way to offices like ours across the country,” says Brunicardi-Doss.

Brunicardi-Doss says that this case not only helped in providing equal counsel for people who are not fit to stand trial, but also for children and people who cannot afford an attorney.

