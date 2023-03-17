Plan to address homelessness in the works in Parkersburg Development Department

By Chase Campbell
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg’s development department is submitting an application to the Department of Housing and Urban Development to fund a plan to address homelessness.

The city intends to put funds totaling over one million dollars from the American Rescue Plan toward home consortium projects in collaboration with local shelters and housing organizations. Their goal is to help people who are currently homeless and at risk of homelessness.

Drew Thomas, the city’s development projects administrator, explained how they want to use the funding. “It’s going to be monetary assistance toward rent, utilities,” he said. “It can be for any sort of groceries, anything you might need, child care. It’s really pretty open ended as far as what we can spend the money on.”

Thomas said people who are currently homeless, at high risk of homelessness, or experiencing domestic violence will be eligible for assistance.

For the funds to be distributed, the application must be approved by HUD.

Thomas said the application will be submitted by sometime early next week.

