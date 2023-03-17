Queen of Clean: Cleaning your cutting board

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

What You Need:

• Water (Warm), Bleach, Lemons, Salt, Spray Bottle

How To:

Tip option #1:

1. Mix together the following:

• 1 Quart – Warm Water

• 3 Tablespoons – Bleach

• Put into Spray Bottle (Label the bottle)

2. Spray onto Cutting Board - Wait 5 Minutes

3. Rinse with Hot Soapy Water

Tip option #2:

1. Cut a lemon in half

2. Pour salt onto the cutting board

3. Rub the lemon and salt onto the cutting board

4. Wait 5 Minutes

5. Rinse with Water

Notes:

This will clean and remove stains too. This formula will store for 6 months (Option 1). Use on any cutting boards: Wood, glass, or plastic.

Linda Says:

Try the Lemon tip first as this works best, since it’s 100% natural and Safe! A great money saver!

For more Information, go here: https://www.queenofclean.com

