Queen of Clean: Cleaning your cutting board
What You Need:
• Water (Warm), Bleach, Lemons, Salt, Spray Bottle
How To:
Tip option #1:
1. Mix together the following:
• 1 Quart – Warm Water
• 3 Tablespoons – Bleach
• Put into Spray Bottle (Label the bottle)
2. Spray onto Cutting Board - Wait 5 Minutes
3. Rinse with Hot Soapy Water
Tip option #2:
1. Cut a lemon in half
2. Pour salt onto the cutting board
3. Rub the lemon and salt onto the cutting board
4. Wait 5 Minutes
5. Rinse with Water
Notes:
This will clean and remove stains too. This formula will store for 6 months (Option 1). Use on any cutting boards: Wood, glass, or plastic.
Linda Says:
Try the Lemon tip first as this works best, since it’s 100% natural and Safe! A great money saver!
For more Information, go here: https://www.queenofclean.com
