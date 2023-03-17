Queen of Clean: Cleaning your cutting board

Queen of Clean: Washing your cutting board
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

What You Need:

• Water (Warm), Bleach, Lemons, Salt, Spray Bottle

How To:

Tip option #1:

1. Mix together the following:

• 1 Quart – Warm Water

• 3 Tablespoons – Bleach

• Put into Spray Bottle (Label the bottle)

2. Spray onto Cutting Board - Wait 5 Minutes

3. Rinse with Hot Soapy Water

Tip option #2:

1. Cut a lemon in half

2. Pour salt onto the cutting board

3. Rub the lemon and salt onto the cutting board

4. Wait 5 Minutes

5. Rinse with Water

Notes:

This will clean and remove stains too. This formula will store for 6 months (Option 1). Use on any cutting boards: Wood, glass, or plastic.

Linda Says:

Try the Lemon tip first as this works best, since it’s 100% natural and Safe! A great money saver!

For more Information, go here: https://www.queenofclean.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In custody following standoff in Marietta
One in custody following overnight standoff in Marietta
Cady Smarr, Marietta, Ohio arrested in connection to Wednesday pursuit.
UPDATE: Name released of Marietta man arrested for vehicle pursuit in Parkersburg
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
Two men were arrested in Vienna.
Two men arrested in Vienna during traffic stop
Fire generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Parkersburg

Latest News

Community ground search back to being in action March 18th
Community ground search back to being in action March 18th
Marietta Varsity Cheerleaders won states
This is Home: Marietta High School Cheerleaders won state championships
Queen of Clean: Washing your cutting board
Queen of Clean: Washing your cutting board
Two car crash on Grand Central Ave.