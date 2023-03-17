Take a selfie and “get your game face on”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - March Madness is currently underway. As you gear up to cheer on your favorite team, WTAP and six local sponsors want to see your game face.

“Get your game face on” is a promotional event with six local sponsors. One person will win up to $1,200.

What to do:

Take a selfie at each of the sponsor locations: Matheny Motors, Parkersburg RV, New Era Health, Williamstown Bank, JP Henry’s, and All American Pools. There will be selfie stations at each location. You can take a selfie there, or anywhere in the establishments.

Once you have all six selfies, upload them here: https://www.wtap.com/page/get-your-game-face-on-challenge/

The promotion is from March 1,2023 through March 31, 2023.

One winner will be chosen on Monday April 3rd.

WTAP will contact the winner.

