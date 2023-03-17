Ten people sentenced in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney, Jason D. Holdren, announced the sentencing of 10 individuals in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.

Frederick Block, age 51, was convicted of Burglary, a felony of the second degree; and Possessing Criminal Tools, a felony of the fifth degree. Block was sentenced to a prison term of 4 years and 11 months.

Amanda L. Burns, age 42, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Complicity to Trafficking in Drugs, a felony of the third degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree. Burns was sentenced to prison for 48 months. The vehicle used by Burns in the Trafficking case was seized and forfeited to law enforcement.

Vincent H. Varney, age 53, was convicted of Failure to Provide Address Change, a felony of the second degree. Varney, having previously been convicted of Kidnapping, Rape, and Attempted Murder in 1993, failed to keep the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office informed of his address upon his release from prison. The Court sentenced Varney back to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections for a minimum period of 4 years and a maximum period of 6 years. Upon his release, Varney will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a term of 18 months to 3 years. Varney will also be subject to all sex offender reporting requirements.

Nialy S. Rose, age 22, of Columbus, Ohio, was convicted of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the second degree. Rose was sentenced to prison for a minimum mandatory period of 3 years and a maximum period of 4.5 years. Upon her release, Rose will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a mandatory term of 18 months to 3 years.

Eric W. Clark, age 34, of Racine, Ohio, was recently sentenced to prison for 5 years for the following convictions: Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree; Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree; Identity Fraud, a felony of the fifth degree; and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree. The Court noted the following at the sentencing hearing: Clark violated his bond conditions by failing to appear for court and pretrial services during the pendency of this case; Clark was on post release control at the time of these offenses; Clark has a history of criminal convictions, having served two prior prison terms; Clark has been placed on probation twelve times in the past with no probation term successfully completed; and Clark exhibits a pattern of drug abuse related to the offense and a refusal to engage in treatment.

Ariel R. Byus, age 29, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of three counts of Telecommunications Fraud, felonies of the fifth degree; and one count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the second degree. Byus was sentenced to prison for a minimum prison term of 4 years, 11 months and a maximum prison term of 5 years, 11 months. Upon her release, Byus will be placed on post release control under the supervision of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a term of 18 months to 3 years.

Zachariah A. Russell, age 27, of Bidwell, Ohio, was sentenced to prison for 4 years for violating the terms of his community control by providing fake urine for a drug screen and having two failed drug screens. Russell was originally convicted of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree; and Tampering with Evidence, a felony of the third degree.

Robert D. Laywell, III, age 30, of Bidwell, Ohio, was convicted of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Laywell was sentenced to prison for 15 months. The Court noted at sentencing that Laywell has a history of criminal convictions having served a previous prison term. Further, Laywell was released from prison on March 3, 2022, and committed this offense on October 19, 2022.

Justin C. Roberts, age 28, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was convicted of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (specifically, 35.87 grams of Methamphetamine), a felony of the second degree. Roberts was sentenced to prison for a mandatory minimum period of 5 years and a maximum period of 7.5 years. Cash in the amount of $670.00 and a firearm were forfeited to law enforcement.

Brett F. Curtis, age 30, of Bidwell, Ohio, was convicted of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fourth degree. Curtis was sentenced to prison for 15 months.

