This is Home: Marietta High School Cheerleaders won state championships

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta High School Cheerleading Squad had a historic win earlier this month.

The Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators (OASSA) Cheerleading Competitions started over 30 years ago and the Tiger Squad won their first state championship title this year.

On March 4th the Marietta High School Varsity Traditional Squad competed at the OASSA Cheerleading State Championships.

Little did they know going in, they were going to win the Championship title according to Coach Sarah Snow.

“They are going to save some of their special tricks until they get to states. Did I feel like we were able to win, yes, but did I really know what we were going to be up against, no. In these situations, you can only focus on what you can control,” said Snow.

Varsity Co-captain Ziza Stanley had one word to describe what it felt like to win.

“Shocked. We felt prepared but there were a lot of good schools so you never know. I think deep down we knew we could do it,” said Stanley.

Game Day Captain Elizabeth Haller hopes that this win will make everyone associated with the cheerleading program proud.

“We were thinking about how proud we were of our team, but also, because this was such a feat that no one has done before in the cheerleading program at Marietta. It was nice to know that we were making our alumni proud, and anyone else that had been in the program before, helped us, or supported us over the years,” said Haller

Senior and Varsity Captain Kennedy Brown is pleased with how her senior year ended.

“I think at the beginning of this year, I really wanted to win. We have gone to a lot of competitions, but I think this was the one that we wanted to do. We wanted to take that D3 Building Title home with us. I think after getting through this whole season and pushing each other, and doing the best that we could. Getting that title, and all that, was like icing on top of the cake,” Said Brown.

