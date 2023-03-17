Two car crash on Grand Central Ave.

By WTAP News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Grand Central Avenue.

According to a dispatcher with the Wood County 911 center, the crash occurred on March 17th around 3:04 p.m.

Two southbound and one northbound lane of Grand Central Avenue were closed and should re-open shortly.

Stay tuned to WTAP.COM for more information as it becomes available.

