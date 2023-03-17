Vienna City Council passes budget

By Laura Bowen
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:59 AM EDT
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council officially passed its budget.

Council members met Thursday night to debate on amendments and make their votes.

Council members debated on how much money should be designated for the Friends of Vienna as well as how to deal with pool funding in the budget.

Also discussed, the city is looking into getting a development director.

The finalized budget is posted online. To find it, go to the city’s website, click on agendas and minutes, scroll down to city council, find Thursday’s date, and download the agenda.

Pool funding will be pulled from the capital reserve part of the budget.

