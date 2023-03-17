Williamstown falls to Charleston Catholic in Class AA semifinals

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets undefeated season has come to an end in the Class AA Boys Basketball tournament, as they fall to the Charleston Catholic Irish by the score of 57-54.

Williamstown trailed by as many as 8 points with less than three minutes left, and they cut the lead down to 1 point with under a minute to go, and missed a game-winning attempt.

Williamstown was led in scoring by Parker Schramm, who recorded 18 points, and hit a near half court shot at the buzzer in the first half to cut the Charleston Catholic lead to 1.

Williamstown ends their 2022-23 season with a record of 25-1, and they bring back four of their five starters for another run at a state championship in 2023.

