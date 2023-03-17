Williamstown falls to Charleston Catholic in Class AA semifinals

Williamstown loses to Charleston Catholic in the Class AA semifinals
Williamstown loses to Charleston Catholic in the Class AA semifinals(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets undefeated season has come to an end in the Class AA Boys Basketball tournament, as they fall to the Charleston Catholic Irish by the score of 57-54.

Williamstown trailed by as many as 8 points with less than three minutes left, and they cut the lead down to 1 point with under a minute to go, and missed a game-winning attempt.

Williamstown was led in scoring by Parker Schramm, who recorded 18 points, and hit a near half court shot at the buzzer in the first half to cut the Charleston Catholic lead to 1.

Williamstown ends their 2022-23 season with a record of 25-1, and they bring back four of their five starters for another run at a state championship in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In custody following standoff in Marietta
One in custody following overnight standoff in Marietta
Cady Smarr, Marietta, Ohio arrested in connection to Wednesday pursuit.
UPDATE: Name released of Marietta man arrested for vehicle pursuit in Parkersburg
Parkersburg woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl crime
Two men were arrested in Vienna.
Two men arrested in Vienna during traffic stop
Fire generic
Crews respond to structure fire in Parkersburg

Latest News

Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
Baseball and softball scores from March 16
Spring Sports Scores: March 16, 2023
Trinity Williamstown
Williamstown vs. Trinity Christian AA Quarterfinals
Williamstown defeats Trinity Christian behind Parker Schramm's 26 points.
Williamstown advances to Class AA semifinals after 81-40 victory over Trinity Christian